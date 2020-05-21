Many Illinois Residents Still Struggling With Unemployment Claims
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Many Illinois residents are still struggling with unemployment claims. A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Employment Security says there has been high demand and that there will be more workers added to at-home call centers. The IDES website has an alphabetized schedule for when people can call the phone center. More than a million residents have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.