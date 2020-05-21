      Breaking News
Many Illinois Residents Still Struggling With Unemployment Claims

Many Illinois residents are still struggling with unemployment claims.  A spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Employment Security says there has been high demand and that there will be more workers added to at-home call centers.  The IDES website has an alphabetized schedule for when people can call the phone center.  More than a million residents have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

