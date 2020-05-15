Many Lawmakers Fighting Stay-At-Home Order
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Many state lawmakers are fighting Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order. Republican representative John Cabello is the latest legislator asking for a temporary restraining order against the order. Other lawmakers are disputing how essential businesses are designated, saying the distinctions unfairly penalize small businesses. Pritzker is defending his decision, saying opening businesses too soon will lead to a spike in COVID-19 illnesses and deaths.