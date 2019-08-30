      Weather Alert

Marching Spartans Make Final Preparations for Their Season

Aug 30, 2019 @ 10:29am
Romeoville High School Marching Band 2019

The Romeoville HS Marching Spartans are now officially ready for their season after the 16th Annual Marching Spartans Picnic, Field Show Demo & March Off.

This year’s Drum Majors will be Zoe Anthony, Becca Barrett, Jacob Pipowski, and Zoe Swank. This year’s March Off was won by Daisy Orozco, followed by Rochelle Rocha in second place and Ethan Justice in third place.

The Marching Spartans will compete seven times this season, highlighted by their Home Show on Sat. Oct. 5 and their 24th appearance at the Illinois State Field Championship on Sat. Oct. 19. They will also perform at the first home football game of the year on Fri. Sept. 6 during the game against Yorkville HS.

