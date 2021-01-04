Marie Newman Sworn Into Congress
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo, Democrat Marie Newman campaigns in Chicago. Newman is opposing 3rd Illinois congressional district GOP candidate Mike Fricilone in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast File)
Marie Newman is the Chicago area’s newest member of Congress. The LaGrange businesswoman was sworn into office yesterday at the U.S. Capitol. The 56-year-old now represents Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, which includes portions of Chicago’s Southwest Side, southwest suburban Cook County and northeastern Will County. The progressive easily won in the November election after defeating 16-year incumbent Congressman Dan Lipinski in the March primary. A member of the Lipinski family had held that seat since 1983.