Marijuana Arrests Drop In Chicago’s Largest Suburbs
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Marijuana arrests have dropped significantly in Chicago’s largest suburbs. Arrests for marijuana-related crimes plummeted between 2015 and 2018 in Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Joliet, and Waukegan. Illinois Police Chiefs Association President Steven Stelter says the state’s overall mindset has changed toward the drug.