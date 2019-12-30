      Weather Alert

Marijuana Arrests Drop In Chicago’s Largest Suburbs

Dec 30, 2019 @ 9:31am
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Marijuana arrests have dropped significantly in Chicago’s largest suburbs. Arrests for marijuana-related crimes plummeted between 2015 and 2018 in Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Joliet, and Waukegan. Illinois Police Chiefs Association President Steven Stelter says the state’s overall mindset has changed toward the drug.

Popular Posts
High School Football
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington