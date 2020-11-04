      Breaking News
Marijuana Ballot Measures Ahead In Several Chicago Suburbs

Nov 4, 2020 @ 2:11pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

Legalized marijuana sales measures in several Chicago suburbs fared well during yesterday’s election. Sixty-three percent of the voters in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village supported the amendment. It appears that voters in Mount Prospect, Batavia, and Park Ridge came up with a similar result. West suburban Glen Ellyn seemed to be a little more divided, but the measure is leaning toward approval. On another note, suburban Northlake voted to ban gas stations from selling alcohol.

