Marijuana To Be Legalized In Illinois Beginning Next Week
In this Aug. 15, 2019 photo marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ruled San Diego failed to adequately analyze the potential environmental impacts of its marijuana dispensary law. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Recreational marijuana is set to be officially legal in Illinois beginning next week. Dispensaries say there will initially be limits on how much cannabis a person can buy because of high demand. Long lines are also expected at dispensaries as the law goes into effect January 1st.