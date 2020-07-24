Marquee Sports Network Reaches Deal With Comcast To Carry The Cubs
A photo is seen at Wrigley Field which is Cubs stadium in Chicago, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Two Cubs employees tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a training session at Wrigley Field earlier this month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Cubs can now be televised locally. Marquee Sports Network and Comcast have reached terms on a carriage agreement for more than four months after the new Cubs television channel’s launch. The deal is for multiple years. Comcast customers can see the Cubs on Channel 84 in the Chicago area and Channel 202 in high definition. The agreement is reached in time for more than one million Comcast subscribers to watch the Cubs home opener today against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.