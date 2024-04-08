Marvel Actor Jonathan Major Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To Counseling For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Majors has been ordered to complete a yearlong counseling program but avoided jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The high-profile case derailed the once-promising actor’s career.

The 34-year-old star of “Creed III” and other films was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment during a December trial in New York City.

Following the verdict, Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as the main villain in its comic book movies and television shows for years to come.

The conviction stemmed from an altercation last March in which Majors’ then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of attacking her in a car, but Majors claimed she was the aggressor.