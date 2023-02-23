Matteson Man Sentenced to 34 Years in Prison

Photo: Will County State's Attorney's Office

A 39-year-old Matteston man was sentenced to 34 years in prison earlier this week. Joseph Stozek pled guilty Wednesday to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. On top of the 34 years in prison, Stozek will have lifetime registration as a sexual predator. He will also receive mandatory supervised released for three years to life..

The charges stemmed from sexual acts with a minor who was under the age of 13. In the forensic interview conducted at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim described abuse occurring over a three-year period when she was 8 to 10 years old. The victim and her caretaker gave victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing.