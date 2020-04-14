May 14th Show of Scary Mommy at Rialto Square Theatre Canceled
The VenuWorks-managed Rialto Square Theatre and Dusty Guitar Promotions announced the cancellation of the event Scary Mommy, which was scheduled for May 14, 2020. In support of the health and well-being of the nation and at the direction of government and public health officials, the May 14th engagement of Scary Mommy Live: The Mother of All Comedy Shows has been canceled.
Tickets purchased for Thursday, May 14th on Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased at the Rialto box office need to be mailed back to the box office to process the refund. Tickets should be mailed to:
Attn: Box Office
15 E Van Buren St.
Joliet, IL 60432
We appreciate your support of Rialto Square Theatre events and your understanding during this time. Rialto Square Theatre box office: 815-726-6600 | Ticketmaster support: 800-653-8000