May Home Sales Rise With Near Record-Few On The Market And Biggest Annual Price Drop Since 2011

June 22, 2023 1:32PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes edged higher in May and the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in more than a decade, as a near all-time low supply of available properties constrained the housing market.

Existing home sales rose 0.2% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

That’s slightly above what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales sank 20.4% compared with May last year. That marks 10 consecutive months of annual sales declines of 20% or more.

The national median home price fell 3.1% from May last year to $396,100, the NAR said.

