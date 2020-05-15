May On Track For Record Rainfall
Flooding at trails/rd
Two day rain totals in some areas are close to 5 inches, pushing area rivers in the category of moderate flooding but remaining several feet below serious or record flooding. This is the third wet May in a row. Last year we had 8.25 inches of rain which was the wettest May ever. In 2018 we had 8.21 inches of rain which was 2nd wettest ever. Through May 15th 2020, we are .60 inches ahead of last May. The Des Plaines River is expected to crest at 17 feet the record is 20 feet.