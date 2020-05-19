May On Track To Shatter Previous Two Years For Wettest May: Video
Kankakee River floods roads near County Line Road
The month isn’t even over yet, and May has already surpassed the last two years for wettest May on record. We currently have 8.30 inches of rain and we have 13 days left in the month. Last year was the wettest May on record with 8.25 inches of rain. May of 2018 was second wettest with 8.19 inches of rain.
The rain has swollen local rivers including the Illinois River causing flooding in Grundy County. The river expected to crest soon.
Joliet Firefighters Local 44 releases footage of Rt 53 that caused the roadway damage. Crews had to deploy a small boat to rescue victims stuck in a car.
The DuPage River in Shorewood is flooded – video below.
Kankakee River flooded near County Line Road.
In Joliet Eastbound I-80 at Chicago Street – The exit to southbound Chicago Street is closed due to flooding and major pavement damage.
In Joliet Route 53 is closed for flooding between Doris Ave and Patterson Road.
In Plainfield, Naperville Road closed between 135th St and 127th St
Video: Scott Slocum at Seil Park in Shorewood.