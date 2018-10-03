Mayor and Council Approves Love’s Travel Stop for Joliet

The Joliet City Council approved a major truck stop on the city’s east side on Tuesday night. The Joliet City Council approved the annexation and development of land at Interstate 80 and Briggs Street for a Love’s Travel Stop. The two most important votes on the agenda proposal went 6-3 and 5-3 in favor of the project moving forward. Those on the council in favor of the project were
Mayor Bob O’Dekirk
Councilman Don Dickinson
Councilman Larry Hug
Councilman John Gerl
Councilwomen Jan Quillman
Councilman Pat Mudron
Those against were…
Councilwoman Bettye Gavin
Councilman Mike Turk
Councilman Terry Morris
The project received large backlash from members of the public who believed that the excess in truck traffic would pose a safety concern to the community. Those on the council in favor of the project stated that the economic development was simply too good a deal for the city pass up. As part of the agreement between the two sides, Love’s will extend utilities to the entire I-80 and Briggs interchange, allowing further development to the site. The one surprise of the night was former Councilman Warren Dorris stating that Love’s had approached him and offered him $100,000 to annex his land within the city and help persuade others who lived in the area to do the same thing. Dorris said that he was told such an offer could constitute extortion but the Joliet attorney representing Love’s, Michael Hansen, stated that consultation with other legal experts showed a consensus that there was nothing unethical or illegal about such an offer. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest updates regarding this project.