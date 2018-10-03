Mayor and Council Approves Love’s Travel Stop for Joliet

The Joliet City Council approved a major truck stop on the city’s east side on Tuesday night. The Joliet City Council approved the annexation and development of land at Interstate 80 and Briggs Street for a Love’s Travel Stop. The two most important votes on the agenda proposal went 6-3 and 5-3 in favor of the project moving forward. Those on the council in favor of the project were

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk

Councilman Don Dickinson

Councilman Larry Hug

Councilman John Gerl

Councilwomen Jan Quillman

Councilman Pat Mudron

Those against were…

Councilwoman Bettye Gavin

Councilman Mike Turk

Councilman Terry Morris

The project received large backlash from members of the public who believed that the excess in truck traffic would pose a safety concern to the community. Those on the council in favor of the project stated that the economic development was simply too good a deal for the city pass up. As part of the agreement between the two sides, Love’s will extend utilities to the entire I-80 and Briggs interchange, allowing further development to the site. The one surprise of the night was former Councilman Warren Dorris stating that Love’s had approached him and offered him $100,000 to annex his land within the city and help persuade others who lived in the area to do the same thing. Dorris said that he was told such an offer could constitute extortion but the Joliet attorney representing Love’s, Michael Hansen, stated that consultation with other legal experts showed a consensus that there was nothing unethical or illegal about such an offer. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest updates regarding this project.