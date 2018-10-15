Mayor Announces Snow Removal Program for Joliet Seniors

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has announced a complimentary residential Snow Removal Program for seniors available for the 2018-19 winter season.

The City of Joliet is offering residents 65 years or older or a person with a doctor verified disability, snow removal assistance this winter. Qualifying residents of the City may request assistance in removal of snow from paved driveways and service sidewalks at their homes. The program provides vouchers for driveway plow service in times of snow related weather events. It is designed to make it easier for seniors and persons with disabilities to leave their homes for necessities such as picking up prescriptions or groceries and getting to medical appointments. This program is restricted to single family homes only and funds are limited. This program is made possible by the receipt of Community Development Block Grant.

Snow removal services are available when there have been two or more inches of snowfall. The contractor will remove snow from driveway and also the service walk from driveway to the front door. The contractor is not required to remove snow from the back of the home. Snow is removed within two days (48 hours) after the snowfall has stopped. Salt application to concrete surfaces is not included in this service. The contractor will remove snow between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. However, services cannot be guaranteed for a specific time of day.

The deadline to apply for the Residential Senior Snow Removal Program is 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Applications can be found on the City’s web site www.jolietcity.info/seniorsnow .