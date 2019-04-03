Mayor Asks Halfway House To Reconsider Letting Ripper Crew Member Live There
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Thomas Kokoraleis. The convicted murderer who is suspected of being a member of the notorious "Ripper Crew" that brutally killed as many as 20 women in the 1980s is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 29, 2019. Kokoraleis was initially sentenced to life in prison for the 1982 slaying of 21-year-old Lorry Ann Borowski. But after his appeal request was granted, prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty in exchange for serving half of his 70-year prison term.(Illinois Department of Corrections via AP, File)
The mayor of Aurora is asking a local halfway house to reconsider its decision to let a member of the infamous Ripper Crew live there. Mayor Richard Irvin said allowing Thomas Kokoraleis [[ co-cor-raliss ]] to live at Wayside Cross Ministries is too big a safety risk for the city of Aurora. Kokoraleis was released from prison Friday after serving half of a 70-year sentence for the 1982 murder of Lorraine Borowski of Elmhurst. He was part of the Ripper Crew, a satanic cult believed to be responsible for a string of violent, sexually motivated murders of Chicago area women in the early 80s.