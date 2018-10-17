Mayor Bob O’Dekirk Makes Big Announcement On The Scott Slocum Show
By Monica DeSantis
Oct 17, 2018 @ 8:12 AM
Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk made a big announcement on the Scott Slocum show this morning. Mayor O’Dekirk announced he will be running for re-election for the mayor of Joliet.

Mayor O’Dekirk’s wife has been at Mayo Clinic for the last month and now they have a diagnosis. He wanted to hold off until they knew the results of tests done, so he “can be in position to commit to the job.” The mayor says his wife is doing better. Petitions with signatures need to be submitted by December 14th.

