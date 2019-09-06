Mayor Collins On Costco Coming To Plainfield
A new business opened in Plainfield and WJOL was part of the action on Friday, September 6th. Slim Chickens restaurant’s mission is to “bring a dose of that southern hospitality to a fast, casual setting—serving fresh handmade food to the communities we serve.” The restaurant began in Arkansas and is expanding their footprint.
Plainfield Mayor Michael Collins welcomes Slim Chickens to the community and updated progress on the big box store coming to Route 30 and I-55. Customers will have access to the Costco store from Route 30 and Renwick Road. Outlots will be available.
Mayor Collins says they’re working on getting Plainfield’s first hotel. As for a full interchange off of I-55, Mayor Collins says likely not in his lifetime, but they are working with the State and neighboring communities of Bolingbrook and Romeoville with the idea of a full interchange at Route 126 and Lockport Road.