1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Mayor Lightfoot Ad Attacks Chuy Garcia And Questions His Ties To Madigan

January 5, 2023 1:24PM CST
Share
Mayor Lightfoot Ad Attacks Chuy Garcia And Questions His Ties To Madigan
(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Illinois Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia is reacting to a political TV ad from Mayor Lightfoot that questions his relationships.   The 30-second commercial links the Democratic candidate for mayor to a pair of indicted political powerhouses, former cryptocurrency billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried and former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.  The Garcia campaign calls the ad an act of desperation from Mayor Lightfoot, who is creating a diversion from questions about her own connections.

Popular Posts

1

Westbound I-80 Is Closed Through Joliet
2

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure
3

Fatal Crash on I-55 Claims Life of Local Teen
4

Man Arrested After Christmas Day Robbery in Joliet
5

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery

Recent Posts