Mayor Lightfoot Releases Statement After Bears Close On Property In Arlington Heights

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Mayor Lightfoot is reacting to the Bear’s announcement that they closed on a deal for property for a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights. A spokesperson from the mayor’s administration released a statement claiming that the city of Chicago will continue to convince the team to remain in Chicago. The Bears currently have a lease at Soldier Field through the 2033 season. The team would have to pay the city to break the lease, but it’s not clear when the Arlington Heights project will end.