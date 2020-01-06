Mayor Lightfoot Seeks Ouster Of Representative Dan Lipinski In March Illinois Primary
U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-IL, (AP Photo/Brian Kersey)
Mayor Lightfoot wants anti-abortion Congressman Dan Lipinski defeated in the March 17th Democratic primary. She tweeted Saturday that she refuses to support the incumbent who seeks to deny women control over their bodies. Lightfoot also hasn’t decided to endorse Lipinski’s main opponents who back abortion rights, Marie Newman and Rush Darwish. The mayor is leaning toward Newman and even suggested that voters donate to her campaign.