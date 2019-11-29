Mayor Lightfoot: Video Of Officer Bodyslamming Man Very Disturbing
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks to reporters after meeting with House Democrats for an hour at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Springfield, Ill. Lightfoot is seeking a break on proposed taxes on a planned Chicago casino to attract developers and wants the Legislature's help on plugging a city budget hole. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Mayor Lightfoot is reacting to a recent video that shows a Chicago Police officer bodyslamming a man to the ground on the city’s South Side. She tweeted that there will be a investigation into the use of police force. Lightfoot also called yesterday’s incident in the 700 block of East 79th Street as very disturbing. Police say the man became irate and spit in the face of one of the officers before an officer performed an emergency takedown. The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was stabilized.