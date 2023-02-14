Mayor to Deliver State of the City on Wednesday

Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will present his annual State of the City update on Wednesday, February 15th. The address will focus on a review of 2022, updates on present City of Joliet projects and what to expect in 2023 and beyond.

The chamber initially partnered with Mayor O’Dekirk to deliver his first State of the City address in 2016 and has continued the update on a yearly basis as a way to look back and forward on city programs and projects

Mayor O’Dekirk will recap his speech on The Afternoon Rush on Wednesday at 5:15 pm.