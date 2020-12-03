Mayor to Nominate Herb Lande for Joliet City Council Vacancy
File photo/Joliet City Council/eb
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will make his second nomination on Monday to fill the vacancy on the Joliet City Council. Herb Lande will be presented to the council for their vote at a special meeting of the council on Monday evening. Lande is currently the chairman of the Joliet Board of Police and Fire Commissioners. He’s served on the commission since 2015. On Tuesday the council voted down the Mayor’s first nominee for the vacancy when Todd Wooten was rejected by a 4-3 vote.
Mayor O’Dekirk told WJOL last month that he would be nominating someone who would not be running in the spring election. He also stated that the upcoming vote on Joliet’s water source as well as a possible vote on a new city manager as the main reasons for nominating someone so soon.