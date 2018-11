Chicago candidate for mayor Bill Daley is in support of a commuter tax for suburbanites. The brother of former mayor Richard M. Daley believes people who work in the city but live in the suburbs should help pay for local public employee pension funds. Daley says he wants to avoid a property tax increase. Other candidates like Paul Vallas and Gery Chico are considering taxes from legalizing marijuana and allowing a Chicago casino to help ease the pension cost.