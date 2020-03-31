McCormick Place Being Converted In Alternate Care Facility For COVID-19 Patients
McCormick Place convention center is viewed in Chicago, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The United States Army Corps of Engineers plans to turn part of the convention center into a hospital for coronavirus patients as soon as April 24, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Plans are in the works to temporarily convert part of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago into an Alternate Care Facility for coronavirus patients. Governor Pritzker says the center will be used to treat cases with mild symptoms who don’t require intensive care. The State and City are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA to build the temporary healthcare setting at McCormick Place. The additional space is designed to help free up beds at hospitals for a possible surge in positive COVID-19 cases.