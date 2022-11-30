McDonald’s Offers 12 People Free Food With McGold Card

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Chicago-based McDonald’s is offering free meals for life. Starting this Monday, every order completed on the fast food chain’s app for at least one dollar will enter customers into a contest to win a McGold card. Three winners will get a special card that earns them free McDonald’s for life. Each winner will get three extra cards to give away for a total of 12 cards. The promotion ends on December 25th.