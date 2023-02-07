McDonough Street bridge in Joliet to reopen, Jefferson Street bridge to close

Jefferson Street Bridge/ss

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the McDonough Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, Monday, Feb. 13.

The bridge was closed in November as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the movable bridges, in downtown Joliet, to allow them to be controlled from a central location, creating a more efficient system of lifting and lowering the bridges and increasing safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and marine traffic.

Shortly after the reopening of McDonough Street, the Jefferson Street (U.S. 30) bridge will be closed until, weather permitting, the evening of Friday, Feb. 17. The closure is necessary to complete final testing of the remote-control system that was installed on the bridge last year.

A detour will direct motorists to Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52) and McDonough Street (U.S. 52) to cross the river and reconnect with Jefferson Street via Chicago Street (Illinois 53).

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.