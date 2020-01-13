McDonough Street Closed for Three Weeks
City of Joliet Construction/md
McDonough Street, between Airport Drive and Houbolt Road, will be closed beginning on Monday, January 13, 2020. The road closure will have a posted detour to West Jefferson Street, around the Joliet Regional Airport. The McDonough Street closure is expected the last approximately three weeks and these traffic modifications are due to the Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project. This project includes installation of approximately 13,700 linear feet of 30-inch to 48-inch cured-in-placepipelining. This project will restore the structural integrity of the sanitary sewer interceptor and reduce the amount of rain water entering the sanitary system. The Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020. Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.