McDonough Street In Joliet Closed Between Houbolt Road And Airport Drive
Joliet/md
McDonough Street, between Airport Drive and Houbolt Road, will be closed beginning on Monday, April 6th, 2020. The road closure will have a posted detour to West Jefferson Street, around the Joliet Regional Airport.
The McDonough Street closure is expected the last approximately two weeks and these traffic modifications are due to the Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project. This project includes installation of approximately 13,700 linear feet of 30-inch to 48-inch cured-in-place-pipe-lining. This project will restore the structural integrity of the sanitary sewer interceptor and reduce the amount of rainwater entering the sanitary system. The Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.