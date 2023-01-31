1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

McHenry Co. Challenge Of Assault Weapons Ban Moved To Federal Court

January 31, 2023 12:06PM CST
Share
McHenry Co. Challenge Of Assault Weapons Ban Moved To Federal Court
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

McHenry County’s challenge to Illinois’ assault weapons ban is being moved to federal court.  McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally filed a lawsuit against the ban, claiming the law is unconstitutional.  Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul requested that the case be moved to federal court yesterday.  Kenneally is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
3

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet
4

Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
5

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

Recent Posts