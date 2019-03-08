McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot And Killed In Rockford

Family, friends and colleagues are mourning after a McHenry County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed by a fugitive at a Rockford hotel. Authorities say Deputy Jacob Keltner was working yesterday with a U.S. Marshals Service task force to serve an arrest warrant on Floyd Brown at the Extended Stay America when Brown shot him. The married father of two died later at the hospital and Brown was arrested following a high-speed chase and standoff along I-55 near Lincoln, Illinois. McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said Keltner was loved and respected by all his colleagues and will be sorely missed.