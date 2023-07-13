McMichael, Virginia McCaskey Among 2024 Pro Football HOF Semifinalists

Defensive tackle Steve McMichael and Bears owner Virginia McCaskey are among the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists. McMichael played 13 seasons with Chicago and was part of the 1985 Super Bowl Championship defense. The Texas native was also a two-time first team and three-time second team NFL All-Pro selection. McCaskey is the daughter of legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas. The 100-year-old has served as the Bears’ principal owner since her father’s passing in 1983. She is the longest-tenured owner in the NFL.