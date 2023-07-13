1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

McMichael, Virginia McCaskey Among 2024 Pro Football HOF Semifinalists

July 13, 2023 6:52PM CDT
Share
McMichael, Virginia McCaskey Among 2024 Pro Football HOF Semifinalists
(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Defensive tackle Steve McMichael and Bears owner Virginia McCaskey are among the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists.  McMichael played 13 seasons with Chicago and was part of the 1985 Super Bowl Championship defense.  The Texas native was also a two-time first team and three-time second team NFL All-Pro selection.  McCaskey is the daughter of legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas.  The 100-year-old has served as the Bears’ principal owner since her father’s passing in 1983.  She is the longest-tenured owner in the NFL.

Popular Posts

1

Illinois' New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st
2

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
3

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
4

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital
5

SNAP Customers Who Lost Food Due To Power Outages Could Get Replacement Benefits

Recent Posts