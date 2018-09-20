Meet the Midewin Interagency Hotshot Crew

Where would you guess the nearest wildfire crew is based? The answer is right here in Wilmington – at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Midewin is host to the only hotshot crew in the Eastern Region of the U.S. Forest Service, and the public is invited to North Island in Wilmington to talk with members of the hotshot crew on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For that one hour, the Midewin hotshots will show you the tools and equipment they use to fight wildfires and conduct prescribed burns. They will answer questions like: Why do we suppress wildfires and conduct controlled burning? What is Smokey Bear’s new motto? What is life like for a hotshot?

Then, at 7 p.m. the Wilmington Public Library will present a free screening of the film “Only The Brave.” The movie will be shown on the big screen under the stars as a shared community experience. Bring your blankets and chairs. The movie is rated PG-13.

Be sure to bring your camera, as there will be plenty of opportunities for fun photos with Smokey Bear and our neighbor “DASH” the hotrod, which is the Chicagoland Speedway’s mascot show car.

If there is rain, the event will move to the Island Park District building: 315 N. Water St.

The Island Park District, the Wilmington Public Library and the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie are collaborating to provide this fire prevention education event. The event is intended for people of all ages and abilities. We look forward to seeing you. Come and learn more from your local wildfire fighting team and find out how you can make a difference in fire prevention.