Meetings Of Special Committee Investigating Madigan Underway
Grant Wehrli, R-Naperville, listens to remarks during the first meeting of the Special Investigating Committee II at the Illinois Capitol Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The committee is looking into House Speaker Michael Madigan's role in a bribery scandal involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Meetings of a special committee investigating Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan are underway. The committee held its first meeting yesterday, looking into allegations of bribery. The committee has no authority to issue criminal charges, but is investigating criminal allegations to determine whether or not misconduct charges apply. Madigan has been implicated in a federal investigation into a bribery scheme involving ComEd. ComEd is cooperating with the federal inquiry and has agreed to pay a 200-million dollar fine.