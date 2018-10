A digital billboard along I-90/94 highway in Chicago, displays the estimated Mega Millions jackpot, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Friday's jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the second-largest prize in U. S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The next Mega Millions jackpot is already over a billion-and-a-half-dollars, and could grow some more. Illinois Lottery officials say tomorrow’s Mega Millions drawing will top one-point-six billion-dollars. That will be the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered in the United States. The drawing is Tuesday night.