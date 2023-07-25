Mega Millions Jackpot Is 8th Largest In History

(Associated Press) Lottery players now have a shot at a Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $820 million, days after someone hit a Powerball prize that topped $1 billion.

The huge Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.

It follows a $1.08 billion prize won by a player Wednesday in Los Angeles.

California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner of that prize.

Jackpots in the two lottery games grow so large because the steep odds make winning so unlikely that the grand prize rolls over again and again.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was April 18.

That’s 27 drawings without a big winner.