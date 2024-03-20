1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $977 Million After No One Wins Tuesday’s Drawing

March 20, 2024 1:29PM CDT
(Associated Press) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $977 million for Friday night’s drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were 24, 46, 49, 62, 66 and the gold Mega Ball was 7.

The estimated jackpot was $893 million with a cash prize of $421.4 million.

The cash prize for Friday’s drawing is $461 million.

Four people won $1 million each in California, Texas, Virginia and Florida.

Recent Posts