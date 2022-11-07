Meijer Gas Station Robber Arrested In Bolingbrook

Deandre Sturdivant

On November 1st, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meijer at 225 N. Weber Rd. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in two prior robberies at the Meijer Gas Station. A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle after which the vehicle fled to a residence on the 100 block of Tecumseh Drive. The driver and passenger of the vehicle fled on foot into the residence. Officers made contact with the homeowner and after productive conversation, were able to convince the two subjects who fled to exit the residence. Deandre Sturdivant, 25, of the 100 block of Tecumseh was taken into custody and charged with Fleeing and Attempt to Elude a Police Officer, Driving on a Revoked License, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Disobeying a Stop Sign. Sturdivant was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Will County State’s Attorney Office, a search warrant was served at the residence on Tecumseh Drive. Upon review of evidence located related to the prior robbery at Meijer Gas Station, an arrest warrant was issued for Deandre J. Sturdivant, 25, of the 100 block of Tecumseh Drive in Bolingbrook. Sturdivant was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition with a bond of $100,000, 10%.

On November 5th, 2022 at 7:50 pm, Sturdivant was taken into custody. Sturdivant was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.