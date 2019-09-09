      Weather Alert

Men Who Cook Serves Up Winner

Sep 9, 2019 @ 11:28am

One of the premier fundraisers in Will County raised over $110,000 for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. For the second year in a row “Men Who Cook” was held at Chicagoland Speedway and it shattered attendance once again. Over one-thousand people attended with all proceeds to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center which was established by Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow in 1995.

1st place Side Dish – Bob Fox, Omega Plumbing- Chipotle Bacon Mac & Cheese

1st place Entree division- Shorewood PD – Bacon Wrapped Smoked Meatloaf

 

1st place professional/commercial category – Silver Cross Hospital – Peter Martin – Lobster Roll

 

1st place Dessert category Joliet Firefighters Local 44 with Pot ‘ o Gold Pie

 

 

