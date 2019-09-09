Men Who Cook Serves Up Winner
One of the premier fundraisers in Will County raised over $110,000 for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. For the second year in a row “Men Who Cook” was held at Chicagoland Speedway and it shattered attendance once again. Over one-thousand people attended with all proceeds to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center which was established by Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow in 1995.
1st place Dessert category Joliet Firefighters Local 44 with Pot ‘ o Gold Pie