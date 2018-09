The Mokena Village Board approved construction of a new 2,866 square foot Burger King quick-serve restaurant with a dual drive-thru lane at 9647 W. 191st Street.

Burger King will be the latest addition to Meridian Centre, which is located at the southwest corner of 191st Street and LaGrange Road. Existing tenants of the growing retail area include Chipotle, Starbucks, Which Wich, Smoothie King, and Crafted Bottle Shop. A Holiday Inn Express hotel is expected to open in 2019.