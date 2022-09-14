Metra Cancels Tomorrow Evening’s Train Routes On Four Chicago-Area Rail Lines
September 14, 2022 2:02PM CDT
Metra train/md
Metra is canceling four train routes in the Chicago area due to a potential rail workers’ strike. Commuter rail officials announced today that starting tomorrow night service will be canceled on the BNSF, Union Pacific West, Union Pacific North, and Union Pacific Northwest lines. They added that if the rail workers go on strike Friday the cancellations will be suspended completely.