Metra Cutting Down Service On Three Lines Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Including Heritage Corridor
Metra/md
Metra is cutting down service on three lines next week due to a decline in ridership caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning Monday, the Heritage Corridor and the North Central Service will be reduced to one inbound trip in the morning and one outbound trip in the evening. Heritage runs between Union Station and Joliet and North Central goes between Union Station and Antioch. The SouthWest Service line will be reduced to two inbound trips in the morning and two outbound trips in the evening.