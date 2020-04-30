      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Metra Cutting Down Service On Three Lines Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Including Heritage Corridor

Apr 30, 2020 @ 5:21am
Metra/md

Metra is cutting down service on three lines next week due to a decline in ridership caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning Monday, the Heritage Corridor and the North Central Service will be reduced to one inbound trip in the morning and one outbound trip in the evening. Heritage runs between Union Station and Joliet and North Central goes between Union Station and Antioch. The SouthWest Service line will be reduced to two inbound trips in the morning and two outbound trips in the evening.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law