Metra Extending Free Rides For Medical Workers Through August
Metra/md
Metra is offering free rides to all medical workers through the end of August. Rail agency officials say they’re extending the no cost service to recognize the heroic work being performed by first responders during the pandemic. To ride free, medical employees only need to show a Metra conductor a work ID indicating they are employed at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility or local fire department. August would be the fifth straight month that the transit service will allow frontline medical workers to ride for free.