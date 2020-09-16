Metra Launches Campaign To Lure Back Commuters During Pandemic
Metra/md
Metra is launching a campaign in an effort to lure commuters back during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicago area rail system unveiled “My Metra,” a multimedia communications campaign that will highlight all the steps Metra has taken to create a safe experience for its riders. Those include thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing all cars and stations, requiring the use of masks on all rides, and providing plenty of room for riders to spread out. The campaign aims to reach customers with advertising on television, radio, outdoor billboards, social media, and others.