Metra Offering Free Train Rides On NYE
Metra/md
Metra is offering free train rides on New Year’s Eve. Customers will be allowed to ride for free on all trains arriving at or departing from Metra’s downtown Chicago stations after 6 p.m. This marks the second year in row that Metra has offered free travel on New Year’s Eve. Alcohol will be banned on all trains after 7 p.m. Customers are reminded that a Sunday/holiday schedule will be in effect on Christmas and New Year’s Day. There will be no service on the North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines on those days.