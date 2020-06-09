Metra Returns to Alternate Weekday schedules
File photo/Metra/Lemont/md
Metra trains on all lines will resume operating on alternate weekday schedules on Monday, June 8, which means limited weekday service will return on the SouthWest Service, Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines. The alternate schedules are posted on metrarail.com.
Metra service has been operating on a modified Sunday schedule since Wednesday for the safety of passengers, employees and the system. That meant the three lines without Sunday service did not operate. The schedules that will be used starting June 8 are the same schedules that were in use before the recent protests started. Sunday schedules will continue to be used on both weekend days except on the Metra Electric Line, which will use the Saturday schedule on Saturdays and the Sunday schedule on Sundays. Saturday service will remain suspended on the SouthWest Service Line.
Metra will be closely monitoring ridership and will add cars to trains or trains to the schedules to make sure that as ridership grows there will still be plenty of room for physical distancing.
Customers are reminded that Metra is now offering a $10 All-Day Pass. Buying the pass in the Ventra app provides a “Touch Less, Pay Less” option to ride trains safely and affordably.
The pass will be available at least through July 31. To promote healthy behavior and physical distancing, Metra also is:
• Requiring passengers and crews to wear face coverings and reinforcing that requirement with announcements and signs in stations and on trains.
• Asking passengers to practice responsible physical distancing from other passengers and Metra workers and reinforcing that request with announcements and signs in stations and on trains.
• Aiming to operate trains that are no more than half full, with one passenger per two-seater on the lower level and one passenger per every other seat on the upper
level.
• Strongly encouraging passengers to buy their tickets with the Ventra app to limit interactions between crews and passengers.
To make sure cars and stations are clean and safe, Metra is:
• Continuing to deep clean its more than 1,000 railcars.
• Studying best practices and experimenting with new cleaning methods, new cleaning solutions and new cleaning machines in a still-evolving effort to identify the most efficient and effective way to ensure cars are as safe as possible.
• Cleaning and disinfecting all high-touch areas (such as seats, seat handles, armrests, door handles, handrails, vestibule posts, and handholds) as frequently as possible, at least once a day. Metra also is continuing to thoroughly clean and disinfect toilets and toilet areas at least once a day.
• Installing additional hand sanitizer dispensers on all cars, as supplies become available. (There are already dispensers in the toilet areas.)
• Cleaning and disinfecting stations multiple times a week, paying special attention to high-touch surfaces.
Metra is asking its passengers to take responsibility for their own actions. This includes practicing physical distancing, wearing a face covering while riding the train, and staying in their seat and not crowding the aisles or vestibules when the train is approaching their destination. They should also follow all the other CDC recommendations, such as frequent hand washing, covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing, etc.