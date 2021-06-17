Metra Ridership Hits Post-COVID High

Metra ridership is on the rise. Rail officials credit the increase on commuters who are heading back to the office and tourists returning to the Chicago area. Metra says they had more than 56 thousand passenger trips as of Tuesday, which is a post-COVID high. Masks are still required on trains, and ten dollars all-day passes will be extended through September 30. The pass was introduced in June of 2020 and is currently used by about a third of Metra riders. BNSF, Metra Electric, and Union Pacific North line’s new schedules will begin on July 12.