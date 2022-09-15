Metra To Be Fully Operational Following Freight Train Worker Strike Averted

Metra train/md

Metra issues a statement following a railroad strike that been averted. Metra stating they are relieved they will be able to continue to provide “safe and reliable service,” and even extended an apology to riders this week for the uncertainty and anxiety they felt. All lines will be operational after an agreement reached with freight train railroad workers.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh tweeted that after more than 20 hours of bargaining, the rail companies and union negotiators have reached a tentative contract that will avert a threatened rail strike on Friday. Although the potential strike would have involved freight rail workers, not Amtrak or Metra or its workers, the freight tracks Amtrak & Metra uses would not have been available if the strike took place.

The late Thursday evening trains that had been cancelled by BNSF and Union Pacific in anticipation of a strike will now run as scheduled.